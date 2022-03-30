Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,258,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 419,391 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

