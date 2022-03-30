Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 104.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

