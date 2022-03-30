Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.