Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 16,589 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,644 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

AAL stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.