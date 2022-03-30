Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

