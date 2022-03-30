Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 460 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 66.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

