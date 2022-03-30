Rekor Systems (REKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REKR opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $25.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

