Rekor Systems (REKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of REKR opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $25.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
