Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

TXN opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

