Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.29. Renren shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 473 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

