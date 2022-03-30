Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE RSG opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $98.72 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Republic Services by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 69,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

