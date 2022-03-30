Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

TCBI stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $24,285,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

