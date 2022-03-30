Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

