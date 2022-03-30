Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 130.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

