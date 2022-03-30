Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Purchases 42,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,041,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thilo Schroeder bought 725 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $17,914.75.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thilo Schroeder bought 53,118 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $1,259,958.96.

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder bought 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

