RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RH stock traded up $18.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,626. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.79. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.75.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
