RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RH stock traded up $18.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,626. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.79. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RH by 1,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RH by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

