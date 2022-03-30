RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director David I. Chemerow Acquires 50,000 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) Director David I. Chemerow acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RIBT stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

