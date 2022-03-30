Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.25. Rimini Street shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 441,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185,748 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

