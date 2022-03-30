Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.