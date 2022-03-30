Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

