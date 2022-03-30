Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.16. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.
In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.72. 19,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.58. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
