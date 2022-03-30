Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.13.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
