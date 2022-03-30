Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
