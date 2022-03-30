Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 4,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $36,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

