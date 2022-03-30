ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ROHM has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

ROHM ( OTCMKTS:ROHCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.34%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

