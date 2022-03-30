Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.90 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.90 ($6.48) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.