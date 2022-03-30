Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 550 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 550 ($7.20) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 552.45 ($7.24).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 526.70 ($6.90) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 460.05. The firm has a market cap of £106.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,516.11).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

