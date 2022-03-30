Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Sell”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.27) to GBX 702 ($9.20) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.07) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.50.

ROYMY stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Royal Mail has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

