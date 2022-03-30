Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 46,760 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Zynga worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after acquiring an additional 384,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zynga by 381.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,250,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 164,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Zynga stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -92.50 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

