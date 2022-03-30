Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,858 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 384.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

