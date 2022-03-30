Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 653,677 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

HMY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.