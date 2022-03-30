Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,995 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

