Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

RIO stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

