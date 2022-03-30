Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,184,000 after acquiring an additional 142,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
