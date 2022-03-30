Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to €20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

