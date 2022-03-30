Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.44. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 679,135 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$681.34 million and a P/E ratio of -66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

