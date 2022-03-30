Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.44. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 679,135 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$681.34 million and a P/E ratio of -66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.
Further Reading
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.