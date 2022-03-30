Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.83. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,013,748 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $554.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 538,971 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 33.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,584,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.