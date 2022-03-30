Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 78.6% in March

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,300 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SFET stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

