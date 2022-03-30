Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of SFET stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

