Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.21

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 4865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $499,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,323,780 shares of company stock valued at $196,750,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

