Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.57

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $91.21, with a volume of 42344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

