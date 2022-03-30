salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, reaching $214.31. 150,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.39. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.53, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,417 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,349. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

