salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $64,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,417 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,349 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.53, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

