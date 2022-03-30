Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.95. 397,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 302,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 56.21.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,884.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

