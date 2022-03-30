Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. 709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.89 million and a PE ratio of -77.50.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANG)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
