Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.17. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 57,425 shares changing hands.

STSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

