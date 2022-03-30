Savix (SVX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $384.00

Savix (SVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001961 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $58,072.37 and $384.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 142,489 coins and its circulating supply is 62,844 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

