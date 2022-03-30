SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.
SBM Offshore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFY)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.