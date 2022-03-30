Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given New GBX 3,720 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,440.33.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. Schroders has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

