Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $59.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56.

