Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,915,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,333. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.