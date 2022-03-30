Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. 46,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,385. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98.

